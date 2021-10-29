Thailand Reopening – Living in the Blue Zone (17 Sandbox Destinations)

Before You Arrive

Requirements:

Travel by air from any country around the world.

Required Documents:

A Certificate of Vaccination (fully vaccinated) with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Those previously infected within 3 months must have received 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Travellers under 18 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians, are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling (all travellers).

A confirmed payment for SHA+ accommodation, and RT-PCR test.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Applying for a Thailand Pass

(1) Register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th/ (available from 1 November, 2021). Until then, apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/.

(2) Upload the required document (along with the valid visa/re-entry permit, if required), and allow 3-5 working days for the approval process. Wait for the approval of the Vaccine Certification and paid accommodation, including the RT-PCR test.

(3) Confirm the approval, and receive a Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE).

Arrival in Thailand







Arrival in Thailand

(4) Present the Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE) to the Health Control to carry out checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

(5) Undergo the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at the reserved accommodation, or the pre-arranged test centre. (Children aged under 6 years have a saliva test.)

(6) Proceed to the hotel by the pre-arranged airport transfer. (Distance from the airport within 5 hours.)

(7) Download and install the MorChana application at the hotel.

(8) Wait for the test result within the hotel room.

During Your Stay







During Your Stay

(9) Stay at least the first 7 nights within one of the 17 Blue Zone Sandbox destinations if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand.

(10) If staying less than 7 nights, you must leave Thailand immediately on a direct flight to another country. *All travellers are subject to 2 required COVID-19 tests: the first test upon arrival by an RT-PCR method, and the second test on Day 6-7 by self-testing ATK. (Effective on 1 November, 2021 onwards)

(11) Practice the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.

When You Are Leaving





When You Are Leaving

(12) After having completed a 7-night stay in one of the 17 Blue Zone Sandbox destinations, you are free to go anywhere in Thailand or leave Thailand to other countries. However, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective province/country of their destination.




























