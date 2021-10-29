Thailand Reopening – Happy Quarantine Nationwide

Before You Arrive

Requirements:

Travel from any country around the world.

If fully vaccinated, 7-day quarantine.

If unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 10-day quarantine for air and sea arrivals. 14-day quarantine for land arrivals.









Required documents:

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling (all travellers).

A confirmed payment for AQ accommodation.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Applying for a Thailand Pass

(1) Register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th/ (available from 1 November, 2021). Until then, apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/.

(2) Upload the required document (along with the valid visa/re-entry permit, if required), and allow 3-5 working days for the approval process. Wait for the approval of the Vaccine Certification and paid accommodation, including the RT-PCR test.

(3) Confirm the approval, and receive a Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE).

Arrival in Thailand

(4) Present the Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE) to the Health Control to carry out checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

(5) Undergo the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at the reserved accommodation, or the pre-arranged test centre.

(Children aged under 6 have a saliva test.)

(6) Proceed to the hotel by the pre-arranged airport transfer. (Distance from the airport within 2 hours.)

(7) Download and install an alert application.

(8) Wait for the test result within the hotel room. If testing negative for COVID-19, travellers can enjoy activities within the designated areas of the accommodation.







During Your Stay

(9) Must complete the required quarantine period if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand.

If fully vaccinated, 7-day quarantine (RT-PCR test on the first day and Day 6-7).

If unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 10-day quarantine for air and sea arrivals (RT-PCR test on the first day and Day 8-9), and 14-day quarantine for land arrivals (RT-PCR test on the first day and Day 12-13).

(10) Practice the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.







When You Are Leaving

(11) After having completed the required quarantine period, you are free to go anywhere in Thailand or leave Thailand to other countries. However, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective province/country of their destination. (TAT)



























