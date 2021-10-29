Thailand Reopening – Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO)

Before You Arrive

Requirements:

Travel by air from the approved countries/territories where travellers must have stayed for 21 days or more.

Returning Thais and foreign residents, who previously travelled from Thailand, are exempt from this requirement.







Required Documents:

A Certificate of Vaccination (fully vaccinated) with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Those previously infected within 3 months must have received 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Travellers under 12 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians, are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued

no more than 72 hours before travelling (all travellers). A confirmed payment for a 1-night stay at SHA+, AQ, OQ, or AHQ accommodation, and 1 RT-PCR test.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Applying for a Thailand Pass

(1) Register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th/ (available from 1 November, 2021). Until then, apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/.

(2) Upload the required document (along with the valid visa/re-entry permit, if required), and allow 3-5 working days for the approval process. Wait for the approval of the Vaccine Certification and paid accommodation, including the RT-PCR test.

(3) Confirm the approval, and receive a Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE).







Arrival in Thailand

(4) Present the Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE) to the Health Control to carry out checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

(5) Undergo the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at the reserved accommodation, or the pre-arranged test centre.

(Children aged under 6 years have a saliva test.)

(6) Proceed to the hotel by the pre-arranged airport transfer. (Distance from the airport within 2 hours.)

(7) Download and install the MorChana application at the hotel.







During Your Stay

(8) Wait for the test result within the hotel room.

(9) If testing negative for COVID-19, you will receive an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) for COVID-19 self-testing on Day 6-7.

(10) Get an alert for the self ATK testing on Day 6-7, and to record the result in the MorChana application.

(11) Practice the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.

When You Are Leaving

(12) Free to go anywhere in Thailand or leave Thailand to other countries. However, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective province/country of their destination.



























