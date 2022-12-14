Phuket to expand zones for sun loungers and beach umbrellas on Patong Beach amid tourist influx

An influx of visitors to Phuket has resulted in a deficiency in the number of sun loungers and beach umbrellas on Patong beach. Due to the demand, some providers of the items have been encroaching beyond the allowable area. Talks will now be held on whether to allocate additional areas for the sun loungers. Consideration will be given to tourist safety and the preservation of a good ambiance at the beach.







Patong beach in Phuket has become reinvigorated with the presence of tourists from Europe, Russia, India, Australia, Singapore, and the UK. Thais are also favoring holidays in the island province. The influx of tourists means there are no longer enough sun loungers and beach umbrellas for visitors.







Providers of sun loungers and beach umbrellas have also breached regulations as the items encroached beyond the allowable extent in some spots on the beach. The regulation stipulates that the items may only take up 10% of the space on the beach, which stretches for about 3 kilometers.

Prichawut Kisin, chairman of the association representing sun lounger providers on Patong beach, addressed complaints about the items being placed beyond the allowable extent. His association viewed the zone for sun loungers should be expanded to 20% in the high season while remaining at 10% of the beach area in the low season. The association is preparing to file for permission to expand the sun loungers zone.







Mr. Prichawut added discussions will be had with relevant agencies about massage providers on the beach. The talks will also include the issue of people who come to the beach to sell goods and services at night. He said the talks are aimed at instilling safety and confidence in tourists.

Mr. Prichawut said the association is also proposing the green area at the beach be expanded by planting plants such as bayhops and thatch screwpines. The plants will help preserve the upper soil layer at the beach. (NNT)





























