The Public Health Ministry has removed 5 traditional Thai remedies using cannabis from a list of illegal medications.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has issued a new regulation allowing the remedies containing cannabis leaves and branches to be used for treatments and research, and people could seek permission to produce these remedies from the FDA as of Feb 16.







The 5 remedies are used to treat insomnia, exhaustion, muscular tension, haemorrhoids, skin diseases and mental illness.