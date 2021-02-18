Thailand may extend censure debate

BANGKOK – House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said that the ongoing censure debate could be extended because it was slower than expected over the past two days.

He said that he doubted the debate could be concluded on Feb 19 as earlier scheduled.







In response to the plan of Suporn Atthawong, vice minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, to seek computer crime prosecution against Move Forward MP Amornrat Chokpamitkul and the possibility of her immunity in the House, Mr Chuan said the House’s regulations clearly defined the scope of MPs’ immunity and MPs must take careful consideration on what the regulations prohibited, especially references to outsiders. (TNA)











