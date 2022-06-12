Thailand remains monkeypox-free; preventive measures issued

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is spreading in many countries worldwide. There have been 1,240 confirmed cases from 37 countries, with the vast majority still in Europe and North America.







Fortunately, Thailand has not seen any monkeypox patients at this time, but we should try to protect ourselves, especially those who have to travel to countries with outbreaks, according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, as follows:





Avoid touching rabbits, squirrels, mice, boars, and monkeys; Avoid touching patients or members of high-risk groups; Keep a physical distance and avoid crowded places; Wear a face mask properly at all times; Clean hands with sanitizers frequently; Eat properly cooked food; Follow the news in the country you travel to; Consult a doctor if you have any suspicious symptoms. (PRD)































