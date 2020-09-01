Thailand releases wildlife back into nature at Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary in Chaiyaphum

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is releasing many species of wildlife back into nature at Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary in Chaiyaphum.







Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, opened the project to release wildlife back into nature, along with government agencies, the private sector, schools, temples and people living around Phu Khiao Wildlife Sanctuary in Chaiyaphum.

The activity was organized in accordance with the royal wish of His Majesty the King to conserve wildlife. 360 wild animals of six species were released. They included seven Thai Brow-Antlered, 20 hog deers, 10 barking deers, 23 Thai peacocks, 200 Siamese firebacks and 100 silver pheasants.

The DNP expressed its belief that these wild animals will live safely with other wildlife at Phu Khieo wildlife sanctuary and propagate naturally which will help create sustainability of the natural resources and environment of the country. (NNT)

