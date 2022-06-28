Thailand recommends wearing face masks while using public transports

Authorities still recommend members of certain groups continue wearing face masks even after the mask mandate was officially lifted on Thursday (23 June).

Published on the Government Gazette website and with immediate effect, the announcement removed the color-coded zoning system, thus re-designating Bangkok and all other 76 provinces as green zones.







Outdoor mask-wearing is now voluntary, although members of the public are still advised to wear masks in crowded places such as public transport vehicles, markets and concert venues.

Health officials also strongly encourage mask-wearing among people in the 608 group, COVID patients, those at risk of contracting the COVID-19, and people providing public services and who encounter a large number of people on a daily basis. The 608 comprises senior citizens, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and the unvaccinated.





Masks remain a crucial measure for preventing and protecting against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. Additionally, it is highly recommended that individuals carry a mask at all times. (NNT)

































