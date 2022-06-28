Pattaya Walking Street repaving further behind than 2 weeks ago

The resurfacing of Walking Street continues at a snail’s pace, with workers having to relevel the nightlife strip again.

On June 15, the project to pave Walking Street with decorative bricks was said to be 27% complete. During his June 27 inspection, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet was told the job actually is only 20% complete, as contractor DD Infrastructure Co. had to start over in some places.







The company had put down bricks only to find the street wasn’t level, so they ripped up the bricks and recompressed the soil again.

The project – which calls for resurfacing of the street basically destroyed by the Provincial Electricity Authority’s 10-month-and-running project to bury overhead electrical and communications wires – was supposed to begin April 1 and wrap by Aug. 28.

DD Infrastructure began work 6 weeks late and now is aiming to deliver the project by the end of September.



































