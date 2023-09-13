Exemption of visa requirements for Chinese and Kazakh tourists starts September 25

Thai Cabinet has approved 10 tourism measures, including visa-free entry for Chinese tourists from the end of September. The temporary visa waivers for travelers from China and Kazakhstan will be in effect from September 25, 2023 until February 29, 2024.







Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Chai Watcharong said that the Cabinet meeting approved these 10 tourism measures to serve as quick-win strategies to expedite tangible results.

It is expected that in the year 2023, Thailand will attract 28 million foreign tourists, generating revenue of 1.4 trillion baht. Furthermore, in 2024, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand is projected to reach 40 million.







The tourism promotion measures include:

Exemption of visa requirements for Chinese and Kazakh tourists. Ensuring the safety of tourists both centrally and regionally to build confidence in traveling to Thailand. Public relations campaigns through the production of films and the involvement of celebrities, artists, and inspirational figures to draw more tourists to Thailand. The prime minister and the Thailand’s team traveling abroad to showcase and visit target countries to promote tourism. Attracting new groups of tourists and expanding into potential Chinese provinces. Developing tourism destinations to meet international standards and create uniqueness, attracting tourists to various regions of Thailand. Promoting year-round tourist attractions, such as the Loy Krathong Festival, to a global level, encouraging tourists worldwide to participate. Creating attractive tour packages in collaboration with hotels, restaurants, and airlines. Elevating Thailand to become the center of entertainment in ASEAN, drawing global travelers. Establishing a news reporting center, especially on social media, for significant events to provide immediate information to tourists.

These measures aim to boost Thailand’s tourism industry and attract a significant number of international tourists in the coming years. (TNA)













