Thailand reclassifying COVID-19 from October 1

The National Communicable Disease Committee has agreed to change its description or classification of “COVID-19” from “Dangerous Communicable Disease” to “Disease Under Surveillance” starting 1 October 2022.

The classification puts COVID-19 at the same level as influenza, malaria, and dengue fever.

In addition, the committee has also agreed to adjust the medical treatment policies by allowing private hospitals and clinics to provide anti-virus medicines which will be in effect from 1 September onward. (NNT)

































