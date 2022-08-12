Sato Triplets as ‘Thailand Tourism Ambassador in Japan’ sharing experiences in Bangkok, Chiang Mai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is introducing the popular idol group from Japan, the ‘Sato Triplets’ as the ‘Thailand Tourism Ambassador in Japan’, with the official introduction set to take place at the Amazing Thailand Night Reception Dinner in Tokyo on 21 September, 2022.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “On the occasion of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’, this Thailand Tourism Ambassador in Japan project is a great way to build awareness and generate interest in Thailand’s many wonderful tourist attractions, destinations, and activities among Japanese travellers.”







The Thailand Tourism Ambassador in Japan project corresponds with the TAT’s strategy to leverage the kingdom’s 5F, 4M soft-power foundations; namely, Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, Fight, Music, Museum, Master, and Meta, to promote Thailand in key tourist source markets through the popularity of famous artists and celebrities from those markets.

The Sato Triplets – which comprise the three teenage siblings, Ayato, Hayato, and Yoshito – were in Thailand from 27 July to 6 August, 2022, for online content production to promote Thailand as a tourist destination. Under Japan’s AVEX Entertainment label, the three are known for their talented acrobat synchronised gymnastic skills, and used to be in the All-Japan Junior Team Musical Gymnastics Club.







The triplets have a passion for Thailand and enjoy Thai food, Thai boxing, and Thai art and culture in particular. On their recent trip to Thailand, the group travelled to Bangkok and Chiang Mai to film at numerous different landmarks and tourist attractions and do activities.

In Bangkok, the group experienced the contorted hermit exercise and Thai massage at Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha). They also toured the historic neighbourhood of Talat Noi, the Mahanakhon Skywalk, Klong Ong Ang Walking Street, Sathon Bridge, and the Chao Phraya riverside. Also included in the itinerary was a Muay Thai kick-boxing class, visits to department stores and shopping malls, Lumphini Park, Chatuchak Park, flea markets, and walking streets, as well as Michelin-Star restaurants and street food cuisine.



In Chiang Mai, the group’s activities included visits to Wat Chiang Man, Wat Chedi Luang, Tha Phae Gate, the morning market, and shopping centres on Nimmanhaemin Road. They also experienced a morning almsgiving to Buddhist monks, an activity at the Elephant Conservation Centre, and the signature Northern Thai dish – Khao Soi curry noodle soup.

The group also paid a visit to the TAT Head Office in Bangkok, and was warmly welcomed by Mr. Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT Regional Director of East Asia Marketing.







The ‘acrobat synchronised gymnastics’ themed content produced during the triplets’ trip in Thailand will be presented on AVEX Entertainment’s social media channels, including Tik Tok (over 2.2 million followers), Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Previously, the group worked with the TAT Tokyo Office on the “First Thai food challenge of the Sato Triplets” online content focusing on Thai food to promote Thailand, which was first aired on YouTube on 22 January, 2022. (TAT)

































