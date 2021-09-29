Thailand receives 2 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul accepted 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.

The lot was delivered from the flight 3L 350 of DHL cargo airline at Suvarnabhumi airport at 4.35am.







Mr. Anutin said it was the first lot of the 30 million doses that the Thai government ordered from Pfizer. Six million more doses would arrive next month and all the 30 million doses would be completely delivered within this year.



Children aged 12-18 would be a major target group of the vaccine. They amounted to about 5 million and would require 10 million doses, Mr. Anutin said.

The remainder would be administered for general people. Inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine would start next week, Mr. Anutin said. (TNA)













































