Thailand reaffirms diplomatic neutrality during U.S. Defense Secretary visit

Thailand has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining diplomatic neutrality and seeking peaceful solutions to both regional and global disputes amid speculation that it is taking sides on geopolitical matters.

The kingdom last week received U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who visited Bangkok for security talks that prompted some to claim that Thailand was siding with the U.S. on matters concerning Russia and China.







National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Gen Supoj Malaniyom insisted, however, that the government prioritizes Thailand’s position of neutrality in international and security matters, adding that issues should be resolved peacefully and with respect to humanitarian principles.



Chief of the Defense Forces Gen Cha­lermpol Srisawat meanwhile assured that Thailand is a friend to all nations, including the U.S. and China. (NNT)

































