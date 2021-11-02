Thailand ready to solve climate change challenges

General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister delivered a statement to the World Leaders Summit at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (UNFCCC COP) (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom on 1 November 2021

The Prime Minister expressed his vision to the meeting affirming that Thailand attaches great importance to solving climate change challenges. Thailand is ready to cooperate with every country and all sectors to achieve world goals for the future of our young generations.







He stressed his intention that Thailand is ready to fully raise the level of solutions to the climate problems by all means to achieve the carbon neutrality by 2050 and meet the net zero emissions by 2065. With the support of international cooperation and the availability of and access to sufficient green financing facilities, Thailand can increase the Nationally Determined Contributions or NDC to 40 percent, reducing the net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.



At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister called on all nations to take care of the world because "we don't have a 'Plan Two' on climate remedy and we will no longer have a 'second world' which is our home like this world anymore." (PRD)






















































