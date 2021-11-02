Thai police keep alcohol consumption within limits at restaurants

No one violated a restriction on alcohol consumption at eateries after such premises were allowed to sell and serve alcoholic drinks to customers, according to the national police chief.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said that after the government allowed the sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages at eateries until 9 p.m. every day, police and officials from concerned organizations including the Public Health Ministry inspected their operations to see if they observed the rule.







He said officials did not find any violation and they were informed general people of the reasons why the measure was necessary.

Pol Gen Suwat also said that the closure of pubs, bars and karaoke shops continued and violators would face serious action from the police.



Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he was still unable to accept eatery operators’ request for their premises to open until 11 p.m.

The alcoholic consumption rule should be relaxed on a step-by-step basis. If the COVID-19 situation proved to be stable with the eateries’ closing hour at 9 p.m., their operating hours could be extended by 1-2 hours later, Mr. Aswin said. (TNA)



























