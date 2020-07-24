Thailand ready to push forward public healthcare cooperation with Nigeria

H.E. Mr. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his completion of tenure. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister thanked the Nigerian Ambassador for his role in promoting relations between Thailand and Nigeria, which have spanned for over 49 years, during the 3 years of his tenure. In terms of economic cooperation, the Ambassador has had an important role in promoting Thai investment in Nigeria. As of now, 3 Thai-based businesses have already been investing in the country. The Prime Minister also conveyed his regards to H.E. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, and expressed confidence that the country would be able to curb and control spread of COVID-19 soon, while Thailand stands ready to provide public healthcare cooperation and exchange experiences on COVID-19 response measures with Nigeria.

The Nigerian Ambassador expressed appreciation toward the Thai Government for its cooperation throughout his tenure, and commended the Government’s successful effort in response to the spread of COVID-19, which demonstrate the Prime Minister’s competency and the capacity of Thai public healthcare system. Nigeria is interested to forge public healthcare cooperation with Thailand.

The Ambassador also lauded Thailand’s potential in various areas, and would like to take the opportunity to reinforce cooperation in those areas. With regard to agriculture, Thai rice has become popular among the Nigerians, and mutual cooperation in this dimension would enhance promotion of food security. On education, Thailand is ready to promote cooperation between educational institutes, whereas on trade and investment, both parties agreed to cooperate in the fields of each other’s expertise. Nigeria also stands ready to provide support to Thailand on petroleum sources, and Thailand commits to exchange knowledge on Sufficiency Economy Philosophy for the development of Nigeria in various aspects.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that both countries could act as each other’s hub for the distribution of consumer products. Marketing cooperation could also be expanded further through Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) mechanism.











