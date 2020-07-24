Thai government provides no privilege nor special treatment to VIPs

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the meeting of Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







COVID-19 situation in Rayong province

The Prime Minister called on all concerned sectors to ensure common understanding among the public and take special care of the vulnerability groups, as well as consider organizing meetings and seminars in the province, and plan for tourism promotion campaign, as requested by Rayong’s private sector. He, himself, immediately took a field visit to the province the day after to follow up on the situation and provide moral support to the local people. Testing service provided by the royally-bestowed biosafety mobile units has also been efficiently undertaken.

Mass gathering and demonstration

The Prime Minister expressed concern over recent gathering of youths and students which may pose risk to the spread of COVID-19, and ordered both security and public healthcare officers to take extra care and caution in handling the situation, and ensure that disease preventive measures remain intact. He emphasized that the Government is open and support rights to freedom of opinion in a peaceful manner.





Entry of foreign nationals into the Kingdom

The Prime Minister stated that permission on entry of foreign nationals into the Kingdom is now under careful deliberation, and the public need not be panic. Concerned agencies are also ordered to create public awareness and keep updating them on the situation to alleviate their concern and prevent possible fake news with regard to the matter.

Migrant workers of 3 nationalities

The Prime Minister ordered Ministry of Labor to lay out plan for the reemployment of migrant workers from Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Cambodia at an appropriate timeline. In doing so, the Ministry is to strictly observe CCSA’s related measures, and prioritize groups of workers according to domestic needs and their importance to the economic development. Upon entering into Thailand, these migrant workers must be sent to Government-standard quarantine facilities. Concerned agencies must also implement strict investigation and prevention on labor smuggling.

Economic rehabilitation and remedy

The Prime Minister ordered Ministry of Finance and Office of National Economic and Social Development Board to come up with assistance measures for all groups and sectors to promote employment, and create new skills for employment in the New Normal.

COVID-19 vaccination

The Government endorses research and development for COVID-19 vaccines which would need collective effort both between Thai Government and foreign Governments, and Thai private sector and foreign private sector. According to the Prime Minister, Thailand has full potential to produce COVID-19 vaccine on par with the international standard.







Extension of the Emergency Decree

National Security Council is of the view that COVID-19 situation at a global level remain serious, while an increasing number of Thai and foreign nationals are allowed to enter the country. Coupling with the ongoing lockdown easing measures which may pose risk to the disease spread, it is still necessary for concerned officials to strictly implement both response and preventive measures in a unified manner to efficiently control the situation.

Special arrangement for entry of foreign nationals

The Prime Minister made clear that the Government does not give any privilege nor special treatment to the VIPs with regard to COVID-19 related measures. CCSA has made approval to special arrangement to permit 4 groups of foreign nationals to enter into the Kingdom of Thailand for no longer than 14 days under certain conditions. They are, 1) foreign visitors whose purpose of entry concerns trade exhibitions, 2) film production crews, 3) migrant workers of 3 nationalities, and 4 medical wellness group.











