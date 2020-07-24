Thai Institute introduces herbal product with anti COVID-19 claim

While the world is waiting for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the Faculty of Medicine at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) has unveiled their new anti-viral herbal product, claiming it is safe and effective based on research performed by the institute and private firms.







This new herbal innovation, called Antavia, contains extracts from Thai herbs, such as Tumeric, Houttuyniacordata, Finger root, as well as Cordyceps, Lingzhi mushroom and yeast beta glucan. Active ingredients in this product are encapsulated to preserve its claimed anti-viral efficacy, which has been patented for more than 3 years.

This technology is supported by the National Research Council of Thailand in an agreement made with the KMITL in 2018 to produce health products for Thai people.

KMITL’s Deputy Dean of research, at the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Anawat Sermswan, said this herbal product has been tested for its effectiveness and safety for over 5 years, and has been proven to be effective in reducing the growth of viruses, and is a beneficial for the treatment for flu and flu-like diseases, such as COVID-19.

The institute is now preparing other research projects to assess the benefits of other Thai herbs, which could serve as a treatment alternative to imported drugs.







KMITL Lecturer Kriangsak Khaoniam said Antavia comes in the form of a soft gel and capsule, to help maximize the ingestion of active ingredients, with extracts from Houttuyniacordata, Finger root and Tumeric helping to suppress the reproduction of viruses, while yeast beta glucan helps to improve the immune system.

Extracts from Cordyceps and Lingzhi mushrooms in Antavia may help improve the immune system, while preventing Cytokine Storm, which is a severe immune reaction where the body attacks its own cells, which could lead to respiratory failure. (NNT)











