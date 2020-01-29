Thailand ready to evacuate Thai nationals from outbreak zones: Thai FM

BANGKOK – Thailand is ready to evacuate Thai nationals from virus-hit Chinese cities if Beijing gives the green light to start the repatriation, said Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.





Permission from the Chinese authorities is needed before Thailand could commence evacuation, the minister said adding no country has been allowed to do so as Wuhan has been placed under lockdown in an attempt to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

Every country should cooperate with China, the minister said. He believed that China would be able to put the outbreak under control and the lockdown will effectively contain the spread of the disease.

The same measure was once put in place to control the fatal severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) 17 years ago.

Thai embassies in China have contacted Thai nationals there to give them assistance while waiting for permission from China, he said.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister confirmed that Chinese tourists, who have been stranded in Thailand due to the lockdown would not be forced to return home.

He said Thailand pledged to take good care of Chinese people as China also promised to take the best care of Thais. (TNA)