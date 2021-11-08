Thailand ranks 18th globally with over 80 million vaccinated

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha happily acknowledged the administration of 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and Thailand ranked 18th globally and 3rd in Southeast Asia by its vaccination coverage.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut was satisfied with efforts to control COVID-19 in Thailand as new daily caseloads had been in four digits and new fatalities were less than 100 for weeks. Besides, the patients who fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals daily outnumbered new daily cases.







According to Bloomberg’s website on Nov 6, Thailand administered 80,484,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccines which covered 65.44% of its total population.

With its vaccination rate of 600,000-800,000 doses a day, 75% of the Thai population will have received at least 1 jab within a month and that would support the government’s Smart Entry policy for the country reopening, Mr. Thanakorn said.



Of about 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Thailand as of Nov 7, 43,978,814 doses were administered as the first jab, 33,950,925 as the second jab, 2,551,969 as the third jab and 2,719 as the fourth jab. (TNA)



























