Thailand ranked 5th best worldwide for retirees by French magazine

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that Thailand has been ranked the best place in Asia and the fifth best place in the world for retirees by French magazine Capital, which published the list on the website Retraite sans Frontieres.







This follows a similar world-leading accolade given to Thailand earlier this month in the ‘2022 Annual Global Retirement Index’ by International Living, which named Thailand the best Asian country for foreigners to retire, and the 11th best country to retire worldwide.

Mr. YuthasakSupasorn, Governor of TAT, said “Thailand’s reputation as a leading destination of choice for retirees the world over is growing, something that can be seen in the bestowing of these international accolades.”



Thailand was one of only two Asian countries to feature in Capital magazine’s top 10 list for retirees, the other being Indonesia.

Greece, Portugal, Mauritius, and Spain topped the list with rankings based on 12 criteria: cost of living, real estate, medical, cultural heritage, environmental heritage, food, weather, leisure activities, safety, difficulty in adaptation, transportation convenience, and infrastructure.

Thailand scored particularly well in the cost of living, real estate, and medical criteria.







Thailand’s inclusion in Capital’s top 10 places for retirees, despite it having no territorial links to France nor usage of French as an official language, confirmed the kingdom as a favourite spot for French tourists, especially the elderly. In addition, while the rankings may have been affected by the COVID-19 travel and transportation hurdles that favoured European and Mediterranean Sea destinations because of their proximity to France, Thailand still made the list. (TAT)



























