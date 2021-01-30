Thailand ranked 4th in the world in terms of handling COVID-19 pandemic

Bangkok – According to a recent assessment from Sydney’s Lowy Institute, Thailand ranked 4th in the world in terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

This study explores how almost 100 countries with publicly available and comparable data on the virus have managed the pandemic to date following their hundredth confirmed case of COVID-19.





Countries have been sorted into broad categories by regions, political systems, population size, and economic development to determine whether significant variations exist between different types of states in the handling of the pandemic.

Top-ranked New Zealand received an average score of 94.4, followed by Vietnam’s 90.8. Taiwan and Thailand followed at 86.4 and 84.2, respectively. (NNT)













