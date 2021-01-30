Thailand arranges to vaccinate 70% of population by end of 2022

Bangkok – The government has arranged to vaccinate 70% of Thais against COVID-19 by the end of 2022, not a whole year later.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insisted that every process has been overseen by medical doctors and experts because the government considers public safety of paramount importance.

He said the government is following the COVID-19 vaccine plan, adding that Thailand has the capability to produce the vaccines locally and does not have to worry about competing over vaccines with other countries. (NNT)













