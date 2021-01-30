Thailand ‘Tourism Labor Bank’ plans support scheme to rescue 2 million workers

By Pattaya Mail
The fresh outbreak could force as many as 2 million workers in tourism industry out of jobs especially at famous tourist destination such as Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.

Bangkok – The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) aims to establish the Tourism Labor Bank assistance program by March for tourism workers suffering from the impact of the new COVID-19 pandemic.


TCT’s president Chamnan Srisawat said the council will develop a tourism employment database to estimate the impact from the future crisis and seek effective measures to prevent more job losses in the tourism segment as 2 million workers could lose their jobs from the fresh outbreak.

He said unemployed tourism workers can join training for upskilling and reskilling in useful topics such as online marketing and languages, with support for daily expenses. (NNT)

Pattaya beach chairs are seen empty as both Thai and foreign tourist numbers have drastically dropped since the first outbreak last year and has not shown any signs of revival up until now.





