Thailand raises health safety at polling stations for upcoming sub-district administrative election

The Department of Disease Control and the Election Commission have asserted that polling stations for the upcoming elections of the Sub-district Administrative Organization will be free from COVID-19, with isolated voting booths and subsequent testing to be provided for anyone with a body temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees Celsius.







Election Commission Secretary-General Pol. Col. Jarungwith Phumma observed a demonstration of polling unit operation for sub-district administrative council elections and sub-district administrative organization president elections. The polling unit is being used as the model unit for the nationwide election of sub-district administrative organization members on 28 November.



Special voting booths are provided for any voter whose body temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Department of Disease Control Senior Expert Dr. Walairat Chaifoo, who accompanied the EC chief during the inspection, said staff and anyone who comes into each polling station must keep their face masks on at all times. Voters should spend the minimum amount of time at the polling station, and quickly leave once they are done with casting vote. Social distancing should be observed at the polling unit where alcohol gels will be provided for hand sanitizing. Persons whose body temperatures exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius will be supplied with a COVID-19 testing procedure once they are done casting ballots in isolated voting booths. (NNT)





























