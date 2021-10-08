Thai PM on flood prevention and relief tour in Nakhon Si Thammarat, south Thailand

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday visited Nakhon Si Thammarat to inspect the province’s preparedness on flood response and mitigation. The southern city could see heavy rains in the coming days as a monsoon now prevailing over the central region is moving south.







Gen Prayut started his visit at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, where he led government officials in a ceremony to deliver a robe to cover the temple’s Phra Borommathat Chedi, and to pay their respects to the temple’s abbot, Phra Thep Winyaporn.



In this religious ceremony, the Prime Minister made a wish for Thai people and the country to achieve happiness, and move past all crises with love and unity.

The Prime Minister and accompanying officials later traveled to Khlong Na Muang bridge, where he inspected water management plans for Nakhon Si Thammarat City Municipality area.







Khlong Na Muang bridge in Pak Nakhon subdistrict is the location of a pumping station. Here, the Prime Minister urged related agencies to speed up the drainage of floodwater and asked all sides to work collectively to solve all existing issues.

He said the government is ready to provide financial support for urgent matters and the big-picture plans to solve flooding, while urging local authorities to ensure good flow in rivers and canals by removing water pests and dregs.

He asked provincial and local agencies to make response plans in advance, ensuring that they are ready to tackle the situation at any given time.







The Prime Minister then made a stop at the first u-turn point on Putthaphum Road in Pho Sadet subdistrict to observe flood prevention and water management plans for Nakhon Si Thammarat province.





Before returning to Bangkok, the Prime Minister visited a digital community center in Mamuang Song Ton subdistrict, where digital and online materials are used to help villagers increase the value of community products, and promote their online sales during the pandemic. (NNT)









































