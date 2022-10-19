Thailand pushes forward green productivity

Environmental consciousness and sustainability have increasingly become a common interest of the general public. The Thai government and Thailand Productivity Institute are working on the Green Productivity strategy that aims to yield positive changes to the economy and society.

Thailand Productivity Institute and the Asian Productivity Organization held an annual meeting, with green productivity and sustainability among the main consideration points for the organization’s future action plans. The meeting was participated by delegates from 19 member countries of the Asian Productivity Organization, as well as Deputy Permanent Secretary of Industry Panuwat Triyangkulsri.







The meeting was held to discuss future campaigns to enhance productivity, along with recommendations and guidelines on ways to promote Green Productivity and Circular Economy, with a goal to achieve post-pandemic sustainability.

Mr. Panuwat said the meeting today marked an important step towards the promotion of regional productivity, particularly since all countries are now recovering from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.







The deputy permanent secretary of industry said the Thai government and the Ministry of Industry are committed to supporting agencies and private firms regardless of the size to become competitive in the present business landscape.

Mr. Surachet Polwanich, Acting Executive Director at Thailand Productivity Institute, said this meeting will help push forward the involvement and opportunities for Green Productivity among companies in Asia-Pacific, by promoting the Green Productivity concept, technical aspects, and trends that are linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.







He said this meeting also served as a platform for experts from Thailand and abroad to discuss ways to improve strengths and productivity through the circular economy principle, which shall fortify economic sustainability after the pandemic. (NNT)

































