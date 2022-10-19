Ultra-fine dust returns to parts of Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported the levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 exceeded the safety standard in four areas due to cooler temperatures.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amarapala said that according to the Meteorological Department, the moderate high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Cool, windy weather and 1-2 drop in temperature is likely in the upper country.







He said the BMA’s Environment Department has monitored the air quality in the capital. At 10 am today, the levels of PM2.5 pollutants exceeded the safe threshold in four districts – Nong Khaem, Khlong Sam Wa, Taling Chan and Thon Buri, ranging from 51-55 microgrammes per cubic metres of air.

The city hall informed all agencies concerned to implement the action plan to alleviate the tiny dust pollution.







Bangkok residents can check the air quality before leaving home via www.bangkokairquality.com and https://pr-bangkok.com or the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department and the application AirBKK. (TNA)

































