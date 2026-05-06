Thailand pushes fast-track trade deal with US to counter rising trade pressures

WASHINTON, D.C. – Commerce Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, has met with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to fast-track negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. The move is aimed at bolstering economic confidence and shielding the Southeast Asian nation from the impact of U.S. trade enforcement actions. Suphajee emphasized that concluding the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) as quickly as possible is a priority for the Thai government to stabilize the investment climate and mitigate ongoing trade pressures.







During the discussions, the Thai delegation highlighted plans for increased private sector investment within the U.S., a proposal that received a positive response from American officials. Taking advantage of this momentum, Suphajee pushed for U.S. tax exemptions on Thai products that do not compete with domestic American manufacturing. While the U.S. side expressed openness to these exemptions, they also signaled a strong interest in seeing Thailand integrate more American raw materials into its global supply chains.

Regarding the technicalities of the ART, Thai officials stressed the importance of creating a framework that is practical and easily implementable. Both parties agreed to further discuss specific timelines and operational details to ensure that Thailand’s internal processes remain efficient.



This dialogue comes as Thailand prepares to send a delegation to Washington D.C. on May 13-14, 2026, where they will testify before the USTR regarding a Section 301 investigation. The Ministry of Commerce intends to use the hearing to create a correct understanding of Thailand’s trade and manufacturing structures.

This dialogue comes as Thailand prepares to send a delegation to Washington D.C. on May 13-14, 2026, to provide clarification and answer inquiries from the USTR regarding a Section 301 investigation. The Ministry of Commerce intends to use this opportunity to create a correct understanding of Thailand’s trade and manufacturing structures. (TNA)

















































