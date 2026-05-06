Bangkok faces hot weather with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast hot daytime conditions in Bangkok and surrounding areas today (May 6), with thunderstorms expected in about 20% of the region and isolated strong wind gusts possible in some locations. Temperatures are expected to range from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius overnight and rise to 36 to 38 degrees during the day.

Rainfall in Bangkok over the previous 24 hours remained light, with the highest measurement recorded at Benchasiri Park in Khlong Toei district at 6.5 millimeters. Most other monitoring stations reported around 0.5 millimeters of rain.







Across Thailand, rainfall is expected to decrease in the upper parts of the country, although isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds may continue in some areas. Forecasters said temperatures are likely to rise, bringing hot to extremely hot weather in parts of the northern and central regions.

The TMD said the conditions are linked to a weakening high-pressure system over China, while southerly and southeasterly winds continue to carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea into upper Thailand. Dust and haze levels in upper regions remain low to moderate, with rainfall helping reduce airborne particles in several areas. (NNT)

















































