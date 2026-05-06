Thailand rolls out major SME financial support push with new credit guarantee measures

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government is increasing support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by facilitating access to capital and improving business liquidity.

​Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwattana announced that the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) will introduce financial assistance measures at Money Expo 2026 Bangkok. The event, from May 7 to 10, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, aims to help SMEs, especially those without collateral, access credit more easily through professional financial counseling.







​The government is using credit guarantee mechanisms to lower financing costs and support business continuity during economic volatility and changing energy prices.

​The deputy spokesperson highlighted key measures, including the “TCG Quick Big Win” initiative, which offers a 50-billion-baht guarantee limit and waives fees for the first three years. The program includes low-interest loans capped at 3.5% per year to ease the financial burden on SMEs.

Another measure, the “Pickup Truck Guarantee” program, supports hire-purchase loans for new and used pickup trucks, including internal combustion and electric vehicles. It offers a three-year fee waiver and up to seven years of guarantee coverage, targeting small-scale entrepreneurs, farmers, and small transport businesses.



​The “TCG Ready to Help” measure focuses on debt rehabilitation, offering up to 50% principal reduction, 0% interest, and minimum monthly installments of 500 baht. It also allows debt restructuring for up to seven years.

​The deputy spokesperson stated that the government remains committed to supporting SMEs through integrated credit, guarantee, and rehabilitation measures. These efforts aim to strengthen Thai business competitiveness, drive economic growth, generate income, and sustain long-term employment. (NNT)

















































