Princess Sirindhorn presides over Sirindhorn Foundation Day ceremony at National Theatre

BANGKOK, Thailand – Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has presided over the 2026 Sirindhorn Foundation Day ceremony at the National Theatre under the Fine Arts Department. During the event, Her Royal Highness presented commemorative gifts to supporters and contributors to the Sirindhorn Foundation in recognition of their assistance. Among the recipients was Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon, permanent secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office.







The ceremony featured cultural performances by artists and students from several institutions. Programs included a dance tribute dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, Thai classical music by recipients of the 2026 NARIT Award, and a performance titled “Gratitude” presented by award-winning students.

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn also joined the program with a vocal and sor duang Thai instrument performance, accompanied by music ensembles from Chulalongkorn University and northern folk musicians. A dramatic presentation based on the royal literary work “Phra Phu Hai” was staged by students from the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, conveying themes of generosity and compassion.



Established in 1978 under royal patronage, the Sirindhorn Foundation supports medical care for Buddhist monks and novices, nursing education, Buddhist activities, and the maintenance of healthcare facilities at Wat Chujit Thammaram and Wat Kritsana Weru Phuttharam. Both facilities provide free basic healthcare services to monks and the public. (NNT)

















































