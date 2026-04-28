Thailand pushes education overhaul with human capital blueprint focused on lifelong skills

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat presided over the “MOE Human Capital Blueprint Workshop” at the Khurusapha Auditorium on April 27.

The Deputy Prime Minister chaired the summit, joined by Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Education Minister Akaranun Khankittinan, and other education leaders. The workshop aimed to build consensus on overhauling the National Education Act and modernizing Thailand’s human capital framework to address global needs.







The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that education is essential for Thailand’s transition to a high-income nation. He noted that technical skills, such as computer languages, quickly become outdated. The focus should shift from simply teaching technology to prioritizing continuous personal development. He called for a strong system of reskilling and upskilling to help the workforce adapt in real time instead of relying on curriculum updates every three to five years.

​The workshop provides a key forum for aligning perspectives on the new National Education Act. Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong noted that although Thailand’s PISA 2022 ranking (58th out of 81 countries) shows room for improvement, it does not reflect a lack of student potential. The new blueprint will move away from rigid structures, enabling students to pursue their interests in line with regional needs. The emphasis will shift from institutional prestige to learning outcomes and critical thinking from early childhood.

​The Ministry of Education will serve as a central hub, collecting input from students, teachers, and educational staff to refine the draft legislation. By combining MHESI’s expertise in science and technology with the Ministry’s broad reach, the government aims to finalize the National Education Act promptly.

The Human Capital Blueprint aims to provide lifelong learning opportunities for all Thais, fostering a generation that is resilient, analytical, and equipped for the challenges of the 21st century. (NNT)

















































