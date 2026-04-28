Anutin hosts Singapore’s Chan Chun Sing for informal Bangkok breakfast diplomacy

By Pattaya Mail
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Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Chan Chun Sing for a casual morning meeting at Jok Prince Bang Rak, blending local flavor with diplomacy following formal talks, before returning to Government House to continue official duties.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul hosted Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defense Chan Chun Sing for breakfast at a well-known porridge restaurant in Bangkok before beginning official duties. The meeting took place at Jok Prince Bang Rak, a popular local establishment regularly visited by the prime minister.

The meal followed a courtesy call and discussions between the two officials the previous day, providing an informal setting for continued engagement.

After the meal, Anutin departed for Government House to resume his official schedule. (NNT)
























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