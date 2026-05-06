Thailand pushes cultural economy drive as ancient 3,000 year old artifacts transferred in Nakhon Phanom

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Minister of Culture Sabeeda Thaised visited Nakhon Phanom Province to promote the cultural economy and increase local income through historical preservation and community-based tourism. The Minister’s visit was welcomed by Nakhon Phanom Governor Adisak Noisuwan, provincial officials, cultural networks, and local residents.

​During her visit to the Kud Chim Subdistrict Administrative Organization, the Minister presided over a ceremony to receive ancient artifacts dating back 2,300 to 3,000 years. These artifacts, found at the Kud Chim archaeological site, include prehistoric pottery, bronze ornaments, glass beads, and iron tools.







​The Minister officially transferred the artifacts to the Kud Chim Subdistrict Administrative Organization for permanent curation at the Ban Kud Chim Museum. This initiative aims to establish the museum as a leading center for archaeological and historical learning in Nakhon Phanom. Minister Sabeeda also expressed support for upgrading the Na Nong Chok Archaeological Site into a major cultural landmark and educational hub to highlight the nation’s historical foundations.

​The Minister emphasized the government’s policy to use cultural capital to create tangible economic value. By integrating historical sites, museums, and local traditions, the Ministry aims to position Nakhon Phanom as a leading destination for creative cultural tourism. This strategy includes promoting Cultural Streets and supporting community-based products to stimulate grassroots economic activity.

​The visit concluded with an inspection of historical sites at Wat Phra That Renu and the Renu Nakhon Cultural Center. The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to working with local agencies to connect heritage sites with modern community enterprises, ensuring sustainable job creation and income for the people of Nakhon Phanom. (NNT)

















































