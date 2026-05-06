Foreign competitors dominate Chanthaburi fruit feast as Australian woman claims victory

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – International visitors dominated the top ranks at Chanthaburi’s annual fruit-eating competition, securing first and third place, while the second-place finish went to a Thai local. The contest, a centerpiece of the Chanthaburi Tropical Fruit Festival 2026, featured the province’s “four heavenly fruits”: durian, rambutan, longkong, and mangosteen. Under the competition rules, participants were required to consume one kilogram of premium local produce within a 20-minute time limit.

In a result that surprised festival organizers, an Australian woman secured first place, outperforming a field of local and international competitors. A Thai national claimed the runner-up position, while an Australian man finished third to round out the podium. “I joined simply to enjoy the fruits,” said one participant from the United States, reflecting the lighthearted atmosphere of the event, which aims to promote Chanthaburi’s agricultural exports. The five-day festival, which ran from May 1 to May 5, serves as a key economic driver for the region. Beyond the competition, provincial officials highlighted the event’s success in showcasing renowned produce and providing a significant boost to local tourism sectors. (TNA)





























































