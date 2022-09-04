Thailand provides over 600,000 free cancer treatments under ‘gold card’ program

In the fiscal year 2022, the government provided 603,060 free cancer treatments under the universal healthcare or ‘gold card’ program.

Deputy Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the free cancer treatments were provided by the National Health Security Office from October 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Ratchada stated that the government is also considering a plan to allow the free healthcare program to cover the treatment of more diseases and make it easier for patients to receive treatment from primary healthcare units nationwide.







The government initially estimated that it would provide approximately 339,000 cancer treatments, but the actual number was nearly double.

According to Rachada, patients must consult their physicians about treatment options before choosing a healthcare facility after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Depending on their condition and the opinions of their doctors, each patient may opt for telemedicine, tele-pharmacy, or home-based chemotherapy.







Telemedicine lets health care providers provide care for patients without an in-person office visit and is done primarily online with internet access on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The service enables patients to speak with their health care provider in real-time via phone or video chat. In addition, they can keep their providers updated on their health by sending and receiving messages using secure messaging, email, secure messaging, and secure file exchange. (NNT)

































