Saudi Arabia now allows imports of processed chicken from 11 Thai factories

The Ministry of Commerce has announced that Saudi Arabia has allowed imports of processed chicken from 11 Thai factories, and further discussions will be held to expand business opportunities between the two countries.

After meeting with Saudi Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) chief Hisham Bin Saad Al-Jadhey during his three-day visit to Riyadh, Commerce Minister JurinLaksanawisit stated that Saudi authorities have approved the import of processed chicken from 11 Thai factories, with another 28 processing plants awaiting approval from the SFDA.







Aside from chicken exports, Saudi Arabia is also willing to discuss beef exports from Thailand, with the process being facilitated by the Livestock Development Department.

With collaboration being provided by Thailand’s halal-food development center at Chulalongkorn University, the Commerce Minister also stated that the SFDA wants to work with Thailand to produce Halal-certified foods for other Muslim countries.







The Commerce Minister hailed the three-day trip as a success, stating that it facilitated the export of numerous Thai goods to Saudi Arabia. In addition, he stated that Thai exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 26% in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period last year. (NNT)

































