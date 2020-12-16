Pattaya-Nongprue, temples, volunteers join to feed hungry disabled, seniors

Nongprue Subdistrict, civic groups and temples will work together to feed poor, elderly, and disabled Pattaya-area residents.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Tavorn Tanvaro, abbot of Sutthawat Temple announced the Tiffin Box for Happiness project Dec. 13 at the Pattaya wat.







The program calls for the local government, temples, the Nongprue Women’s Development Club, and volunteer groups to work together to deliver healthy food to impoverished disabled and elderly people.

The program also aims to create a “moral, happy community” where citizens work together to reduce expenses for the poor, boost volunteerism and create a model program that can be replicated elsewhere.















