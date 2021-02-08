Thailand promotes winter escapes, golf quarantine, luxury FIT packages European and N. American markets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas Region, as well as the respective overseas offices in these markets, is promoting new travel opportunities to Thailand supported by virtual events, media, influencers, new training resources and other activities, to keep Thailand prominent with potential tourists and travel professionals alike.







TAT Americas Region

TAT’s offices in North America are highlighting three main selling points for promotion in America, Canada, and Latin America to drive top-of-mind awareness of Thailand under the ‘Eat-Play Love (Care)‘ concept.

-Eat: TAT Los Angeles Office is promoting Thailand by leveraging on the popularity of Thai food, via Chef’s Feed (www.chefsfeed.com), a popular online platform with more than 10 million followers, particularly food enthusiasts and millennials. It launched the “Chefs” Guide to Thailand: Bangkok & Chiang Mai itineraries, social media posts, and sweepstakes, as well as Thailand travel packages in co-operation with Asia Answers travel agency and EVA Airways.

-Play: TAT Los Angeles Office is promoting “Golf Quarantine in Thailand” via the Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) media partners, including Travelling Golfer, Golfing Magazine, Golf Style, Midwest Golfing and Golf Trips, as well as via the IAGTO podcast channel.

-Love is care: TAT New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto Offices are delivering ‘Care Package’ containing a ‘Smile’ face mask to travel industry partners to show caring and concern amid the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and Canada. The ongoing delivery of ‘tender, loving, care’ also includes other useful items; such as, biodegradable eco gloves and a Phat Thai home cooking set.





Meanwhile, TAT New York Office plans to organize a joint co-operative marketing campaign with GoWay Travel to promote Thailand’s luxury products, local experiences, spa and wellness, and adventure travel. The campaign will focus on offering tailor-made travel programmes, including FIT escorted tours, air/land inclusive group, leisure and incentives adventure travel. The campaign is expected to roll out by the second or third quarter of this year.

In addition, TAT Toronto Office plans to promote travel packages to Thailand under G Adventures travel agency’s existing ‘G-Normous’ campaign. Starting from April 2021, the initiative will see popular Thai destinations being featured in G-Normous marketing activities. Travel options to Thailand will focus on the wellness lifestyle, affordable luxury, culinary, beaches, soft adventures and local experiences, as well as the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification.





TAT Europe, Africa and Middle East Region

Czech Republic – TAT Prague Office promoted Thailand at the ‘Around the World Virtual Travel Roadshow’ B2B event, during 27-28 January, 2021. The event was attended by more than 1,000 travel agents, tour operators, and key travel media from Central and Eastern Europe. Thailand travel updates at the Amazing Thailand Virtual Booth included entry and visa procedures, new normal travel opportunities, Amazing Thailand SHA and long-stay winter packages, plus 30 one-on-one meeting sessions.

Finland – TAT Stockholm Office publicized press releases from www.tatnews.org on Happy Quarantine and Golf Quarantine, which received a lot of interest from Finnish media and golfers. This resulted in greater publicity in local publications in Finland, including Helsingin Sanomat, MTV, GoGolf.fi, Minnethaimaasa.com, Ikkunapaika and Satakunna Kansa, as well as in Denmark; namely, Golfers Globe and Standby.dk. In addition, the Royal Thai Embassy, Helsinki helped publicize the press release on its Facebook page that generated up to one million impressions.





France – TAT Paris Office has launched a Peranakan promotional video in collaboration with Blue Elephant Cooking School. The ‘Peranakan Culture and Recipes in Phuket’ special series is hosted by Blue Elephant CEO Kim Steppe, who explains early Chinese migration to Phuket, highlighting the Malay-Chinese culinary culture and recipes that Peranakan dishes are famous for. The special series leverage Phuket’s iconic Sino-Portuguese architecture as an appealing backdrop for the French, while providing travel agents with a new point of sales for Phuket beyond ‘sun-and-sea’.

Germany – TAT Frankfurt Office produced editorial content to inspire travel to Thailand for publicizing in the January 2021 edition of Ferientrends Magazine, which is Switzerland’s popular trade and consumer travel magazine. The article was also published on the magazine’s website www.Ferientrends.ch, Instagram and Facebook channels.







Russia – TAT Moscow Office continues to build awareness in Kazakhstan by publicizing editorial content on Thailand’s visa and entry requirements via three popular online media Weproject.media online lifestyle magazine, Aviata.kz online travel agency, and Tengritravel.kzm online travel media.

Spain – TAT Rome Office is planning to launch a new ‘Explora’s Guide’ application to be hosted by Mr. Enrique Alex, one of Spain’s leading travel influencers with most of his followers being the LGBT community. He has previously travelled to Thailand and promoted the country on his Instagram account to generate awareness ahead of the application’s official opening in March 2021.UK – The TAT London Office has expanded its online training programme on www.thailandexpert.co.uk with a new ‘Advanced-Thailand Gold Expert’ course for travel agents in the UK and Ireland. The new training programme covers the latest updates on Amazing Thailand SHA, ease of travelling, COVID-19 situation, and Thailand’s ‘New Normal’.











