6 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok

BANGKOK – Six more people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 at Chulalongkorn University, raising the total cases there to 13.







The management of the university stated that after previously confirmed cases had been found at a personnel dormitory of the university, active case finding was conducted and detected the six new cases.

The six people were among the 230 people who were covered by active case finding. They had been in close contact with previously confirmed cases.





The COVID-19 committee of the university expanded active case finding to 389 more people raising the total of tested people to 619. The committee was also investigating the disease transmission together with health officials from the Department of Disease Control and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. (TNA)











