Thailand promotes wet market transformation campaign into digital technology

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has launched a wet market transformation campaign to encourage the implementation of digital technology by small businesses, shops, and hawkers, using the solutions provided by participating startup networks.







Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumers’ behavior more towards online shopping, making it necessary for businesses to adapt themselves to the present commercial landscape in order to gain new market opportunities, reduce costs, and maximize profits.



With this new campaign, DEPA and participating startup companies will be holding a roadshow in 6 provinces namely Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Pathom, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, and Lopburi, aiming to help improve operational efficiency and provide more retailing and logistics channels to some 30,000 entrepreneurs.







The agency is expecting to help participating businesses generate a total of 300 million baht in revenue while looking to expand related activities to 4 neighboring provinces of Bangkok. (NNT)



























