APEC logo signifies traditions & lifestyles of Thai communities

'Chalom' or a woven bamboo basket is logo, embodying traditions & lifestyles of Thai communities. Its design & craftsmanship reflect local knowledge & creativity in transforming raw materials into functional, innovative & durable items which remain useful to this day. A 'chalom' is used to carry goods and gifts on our journey towards open trade and connectivity. Like a chalom, APEC can weave together our diverse strengths & join efforts to build a strong, resilient, inclusive & sustainable Asia-Pacific for our future generations.




























