Thailand promotes seasonal fruits in 14 Chinese cities to raise export value up by 10%

The Department of International Trade Promotion will organize the 2nd edition of the Thai Fruits Golden Months fair to promote Thai fruits among buyers in 14 Chinese cities, hoping to raise fruit export value by at least 10%.







Wittayakorn Maneenetr, deputy director-general of the department, said the Thai Fruits Golden Months event targeted the cities that earlier gave warm welcome to Thai fruits as well as other potential cities.

This year the fair will be organized in 14 Chinese cities namely Shanghai, Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhanjiang, Wuhan, Qingdao, Dalian, Xiamen, Nanshan, Nanning, Changsha, Kunming, Chengdu and Chongqing.

The fair should increase the trade value by at least 10% from its first edition that recorded the value of 816.27 million baht, Mr Wittayakorn said.







According to the deputy director-general, the Department of International Trade Promotion will also promote Thai fruits in other markets through four online business matching sessions in January, February, March and July next year while the COVID-19 pandemic limits overseas trips. The department will focus on fresh and processed fruits and halal products. (TNA)















