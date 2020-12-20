Thai Prime Minister looks at ‘work and study from home’ if PM2.5 intensity doesn’t improve

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha stated in regards to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) Rehabilitation Plan (revised version) that there are a number of things that need to be put in place for the rehabilitation plan, including those concerning capitals, vehicles, benefits and privileges. He urged that the cooperation of everyone is needed for the realization of the plan, and that they have to take into account public benefits.







The Prime Minister has also been closely monitoring the PM2.5 situation, and said that the Government has tightened related measures during this period of PM2.5 intensity. It is expected that the situation would soon ease, but if that is not the case, further measures may be undertaken only as appropriate, such as work and study from home. He also expressed concern over high-risk groups, especially the elderlies and children, and urged them to always wear masks when going out.







With regard to the Government’s performance report, Office of the Prime Minister is now compiling all related information and data for an executive summary of the Government’s performance report. The Prime Minister also reiterated that the Government’s undertakings and implementations have been conducted for the best interest of the public, and fairness to all.















