Thailand promotes Sakon Nakhon as herbal hub

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is visiting Sakon Nakhon province.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the visit of the Prime Minister is aimed to follow up on implementation of various government's projects especially on poverty eradication, using "Thai People Map and Analytics Platform" (TPMAP), a data analytics tool







The Prime Minister handed over renovated houses to representatives of target households under TPMAP.

In 2022, approx. population of Sakon Nakhon is 1.14 million, out of whom target population under TPMAP accounts for 12,261 people, a decline in number comparing to 2018 (22,922 people).

This demonstrates successful mobilization of the policy to reduce the number of TPMAP-targeted population.





He followed up on the implementation progress to promote Thailand as ‘herbal hub’ at the Phra Ajarn Fan Arjaro Hospital before traveling to Puparn Royal Development Study Centre to meet with representatives of farmers’ network.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will observe the implementation of high-value agriculture by Khokhun Ponyangkham community enterprise and meet with cattle farmers at Ban Tha Yiam village.



He will, then, visit indigo dyed fabric shops and meet with local weavers and sellers at KRAM Walking Street before returning to Bangkok. (TNA)








































































