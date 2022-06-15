Phuket to hold public hearing on new transportation system

A public hearing will be held in Phuket province to decide on a new public transportation system.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) will hold the hearing to decide whether a tram system or an automated rapid transit (ART) bus system will be used in the island province. Local residents will be provided information on the two systems, including projections for fares, during the survey period running from June 15-21.







Feedback from the public and private sectors will also be taken into account, with most agencies preferring the ART bus system due to lower operating costs and shorter construction time. Minister Saksayam noted that the system’s lower cost will allow fares to be more affordable for the general public.





Work is expected to begin immediately following the conclusion of the hearing, as the project is also part of Phuket’s bid to host World Specialized Expo 2028. If the expo bid is successful, the first phase of the planned system will run from Phuket International Airport to Chatchai Pier via Chalong Intersection, helping to transport participants to and from the expo venue. (NNT)































