Thailand promotes ‘Safe and Eco-Conscious Loy Krathong Festival’ on full moon night of Nov 15

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Loy Krathong Festival is being promoted as a global attraction this year under the theme “Loy Krathong Tradition: Safe and Eco-Conscious.” Set for November 15, the festival celebrates water as a life-sustaining resource and an essential part of Thai cultural heritage.

Bangkok’s main event will take place at Wat Arun, with additional celebrations organized in five cultural cities—Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Tak, Samut Songkhram, and Roi Et—as well as in eight other popular tourist locations, including Ayutthaya, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima.



With a focus on drawing international tourism, the government has encouraged local communities to participate and create a welcoming atmosphere for visitors. Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang shared that the festival supports Thailand’s image as a premier destination for cultural tourism. Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. anticipates a 36% rise in November flight operations, with major airports such as Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang prepared for high travel volumes from November 14-19.







The Ministry of Culture has also introduced guidelines pertaining to heritage preservation, safety, and environmental awareness. Key measures include promoting eco-friendly krathongs, enforcing traffic and health protocols, and minimizing waste. Social media outreach will showcase the festival globally, helping to preserve its cultural essence while expanding its reach.

Special events in Chiang Mai and Roi Et provinces add unique elements to the celebration. Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Festival, from November 13–17, will feature lantern displays, processions, and traditional performances. In Roi Et, celebrations on November 14–15 will include a krathong parade, a royal krathong contest, and cultural performances, creating a distinctive festival experience across the country. (NNT)





































